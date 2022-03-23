Redmi Note 11 Pro has gone on sale today. It was unveiled with the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor while the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Both phones come with a minimum of 6GB RAM and support 1TB of external storage, via microSD card. It can be purchased through company’s website.

Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 6.67 inch full HD+ Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

The main 108-megapixel camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro is the Samsung HM2 sensor. It is backed by 8MP ultra-wide cameras and a 2MP macro camera. Redmi Note 11 Pro also comes with an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. Both has a 16MP front lens.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro come with 5,000mAh batteries with support for 67W Fast Turbo charging, with 67W chargers in the box.

The smartphones are also paired with the UFS 2.2 with LPDDR4X RAM coupled with the RAM extension feature with which users can upto 8+3GB of RAM. Redmi Note 11 Pro series has the all new MIUI 13, which is available out of the box.

Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB at an introductory price of ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, till end of March 2022.

