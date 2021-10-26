Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch its latest smartphone Redmi Note 11 on October 28. The smartphone is already spotted on many Chinese websites and the CEO Lei Jun also posted images of the smartphone on social media. Redmi Note 11 will not be the only offering but the Redmi Watch 2 is also slated for the launch with it. The news reports say that Redmi Note 11 may launch in three variants; Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note Pro and Redmi Note Pro+. These smartphones will be launched in the China market first.

The Redmi Note 11 series may come with 120W fast charging option and 4,500mAh battery. The mid-segment smartphones are yet to be confirmed for India launch.

The Redmi Note 11 price would be priced at CNY 1,199 (nearly ₹14,000). Redmi Note 11 Pro may carry a price tag of CNY 1,599 (nearly ₹18,700), and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price is tipped at CNY 2,199 (nearly ₹25,700).

It is assumed that Redmi Note 11 may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Redmi Note 11 Pro by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. All three Redmi Note phones are said to come with 120Hz displays and include 5,000mAh batteries. Additionally, all three Redmi models may come with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Watch 2 is teased to feature a larger AMOLED display over the previous model.

Weibing took to Weibo to repost a listing about Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Note 11 Pro's 8GB + 128GB storage option. A similar repost was done for the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ variant as well.

The Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, shared a post teasing the presence of 3.5mm audio jack on the Redmi Note 11 series. The executive shared a teaser poster showing the top portion of the phone. It is seen to house the audio jack, a JBL-tuned speaker grille, and a mic.

