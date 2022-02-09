Redmi Note 11S, Note 11, Smart Band Pro, X43 Smart TV launched. Price, features

It comes with a 1.47 inch always-on-display. Users can track over 110 workout modes. The Redmi smart Band Pro comes with features like sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and oxygen saturation count. It is a water-resistant band. It can be helpful for women in getting track of menstrual cycle, says company. It is compatible with iOS and Android. It has more than 50 watch faces and can notify you about calls, messages, and can control music, camera, etc.