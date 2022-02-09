Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Redmi Note 11S, Note 11, Smart Band Pro, X43 Smart TV launched. Price, features

Redmi Note 11S, Note 11, Smart Band Pro, X43 Smart TV launched. Price, features

Redmi has launched Note 11S, Note 11 in India.
2 min read . 01:10 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Redmi Note 11 series features 90Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display and quad-camera setup

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Xiaomi has today introduced the Redmi Note 11 series in India along with Redmi X43 samart TV and smart Band Pro. The Redmi Note 11 series features 90Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display and quad-camera setup. 

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S
The Redmi Note 11S comes MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. It features MediTek Helio G96 chipset. The Note 11S gets a 90Hz refresh rate with AMOLED dot display. The smartphone comes with 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger.

In optics, Redmi Note 11S sports quad-camera setup having 108MP main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Redmi Note 11S gets a 16MP front camera.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11
It comes with evol design and in three colours. It also gets the same refresh rate of 90Hz and the same AMOLED display. It too comes with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

It gets a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor along with 6GB RAM. It aslo features RAM boosting technology in which you can get virtual 2GB RAM. The Redmi Note 11 also has the same battery size of 5,000mAh along with a 33W charger.

For photography, the Redmi Note 11 ships with 50MP quad camera set-up. It sports a 50MP main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Redmi Smart Band Pro
It comes with a 1.47 inch always-on-display. Users can track over 110 workout modes. The Redmi smart Band Pro comes with features like sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and oxygen saturation count. It is a water-resistant band. It can be helpful for women in getting track of menstrual cycle, says company. It is compatible with iOS and Android. It has more than 50 watch faces and can notify you about calls, messages, and can control music, camera, etc.

Redmi X43 Smart TV

Redmi smart X43 TV
Redmi also launched Smart 4K HDR 43 inch TV with PatchWall 4 OS. It runs on Android TV 10.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S price starts at 16,499 for the 6GB variant. But the introductory price is starts at 15,499 for 6GB+64GB. The 6GB+128GB comes at 16,499 and the 8GB+128BG gets a price tag of 17,499. The first sale will start on February 21 on Amazon and on the company's website and retail stores. 

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 comes at introductory price of 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+64GB comes at 13,499. The 6GB+128GB comes at 14,499. The first sale for Redmi Note 11 will start on February 11 on Amazon and its retail stores.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will be selling at 3,999 starting February 14 on Amazon and on company’s website. You can get it for an introductory price of 3,499

Redmi X43 Smart TV

The Redmi X43 smart TV will be available at 28,999 starting February 16 on Amazon and its store.

