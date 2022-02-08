Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Redmi Note 11S, X43 smart TV, Band Pro launch tomorrow. Expected price, features

Redmi Note 11S, X43 smart TV, Band Pro launch tomorrow. Expected price, features

Redmi Note 11 series was launched globally last month.
1 min read . 07:52 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Redmi, being an affordable sub-brand, is expected to play in the budget category with these three new products

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Xiaomi is going to unveil three new products tomorrow for the Indian market. Tagged under the affordable Redmi segment, the February 9 launch will see Redmi Note 11S, Redmi 43 inch smart TV and Redmi smart Band Pro. Redmi, being an affordable sub-brand, is expected to play in the budget category with these three new products.

The Redmi Note 11 series which was already launched overseas having four smartphones coming here with only one phone out of it, the Redmi Note 11S. It will see features such as AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11S was launched with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset outside India.

View Full Image
Redmi smart TV X43
Click on the image to enlarge

Similarly, the Redmi smart 4K TV will be launching in the 43 inch size. The Redmi X43 4K smart TV comes with features like HDR and Dolby Vision. The smart HDR TV, Redmi X43, will accompany 30W speakers for the sound. Like all the other Xiaomi-made TVs, it too will ship with its PatchWall OS.

View Full Image
Redmi smart Band Pro
Click on the image to enlarge

The Redmi smart Band Pro will be coming with expected features like sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and oxygen saturation count.

The Redmi Note 11S is likely to get a starting price tag of 12,999 for the 3GB variant. Similarly, the Redmi X43 4K smart TV could play under 25k price bracket. The smart Band Pro could retail around 2,499. They are more likely to launch on Amazon and its offline stores and partners.

