Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India launch teased: 10,000mAh battery, 100W charging and more

Redmi has begun to tease a new ‘Max’ smartphone in its Note lineup in India. While the company hasn't announced the name of the phone or launch date, the teaser indicates that a new high-end Note variant will be arriving in the country in the very near future.

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The device is likely to be the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, which has already made its debut in a few other international markets, such as Japan. Considering the international specs, the phone will be unique with its 100W wired charging and 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Its processor and camera configuration are very different, though, from the Redmi Note 15 Pro+.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India expected launch date and price Redmi hasn't disclosed the official date for the Note 17 Pro Max launch in India. The company has also not yet confirmed the Redmi Note 17 Pro for the Indian market.

Earlier, tipster Yogesh Brar had guessed that the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max would be released in India on 15 September. He also stated that the new Pro models could cost ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 more than the previous models.

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The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to be priced at ₹37,999 in India. Now, based on the price increase Brar mentioned, the Note 17 Pro Max might be entering the ₹40,000+ segment. This has not been confirmed by Redmi yet.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max: Expected specifications The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is powered by a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits and a touch sampling rate of 3,200Hz, which is up from 3,000Hz on its predecessor. It comes with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor and can have up to 512GB of storage.

Its biggest hardware update is the battery. It is powered by a 100W charging silicon-carbon 10,000mAh battery with 27W reverse charging. To compare, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ boasts a 6,500mAh battery, along with 100W charging support as well.

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The camera system features a 50MP primary sensor, 32MP front camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, all of which are covered by OIS. The Note 15 Pro+, on the other hand, has a 200MP OIS primary camera.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max battery and features (expected) The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor may be used in the Note 17 Pro Max, whereas the Note 15 Pro+ runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. The newer Snapdragon 6-series chip doesn't necessarily mean better performance, so it will be crucial for games and heavy workloads to see the benchmark figures.

The Pro Max also now supports IP66 and IP68 ratings plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and is said to be 3-metre drop resistant. It is available with HyperOS 3 and will be promised four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

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The phone's 10,000mAh battery and durability specs could set it apart from the Note 15 Pro+ at a potential price of ₹40,000. The camera hardware and chipset details suggest that battery capacity is a bigger upgrade than camera or processing hardware.

Interestingly, the POCO M8 Power is also expected to launch in India this week and is reportedly based on the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.