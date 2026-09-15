Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max launched in India with up to 10,000mAh battery: Price, specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max in India, expanding its latest Note series with two new models. The Pro Max is the more premium offering of the two, featuring a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, whereas the Pro has a 9,000mAh battery.

Both smartphones will have a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and reaches a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The phones also feature dual rear cameras, an IP rating and Xiaomi's HyperOS software running on Android 16.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max price and availability The Redmi Note 17 Pro starts at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs. 36,999.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has a price tag of Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 50,999. Xiaomi is offering bank discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on the new smartphones.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro will be available for purchase from September 17, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be available on September 23. The two will be sold via Amazon, Xiaomi's online stores and physical outlets.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max display and refresh rate The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Pro Max have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200Hz touch sampling rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The display is said to use 12-bit colour technology and can reproduce up to 68.7 billion colours, according to Xiaomi. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is scratch and impact-resistant. The smartphones also have Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max chipsets and batteries The Redmi Note 17 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM. The Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and features up to 12GB of RAM.

The two models can be distinguished by their battery capacity. The Pro carries a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 67W charging, while the Pro Max features a 10,000mAh battery with 100W charging.

According to Xiaomi, the Pro Max battery is rated to retain 80% capacity after more than 1,600 charging cycles. It also supports 27W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max cameras Both phones have a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50 MP camera and an 8 MP super-wide-angle camera.

The Pro Max features a 32 MP front camera; the standard Pro has a 16 MP selfie camera. There are also AI-powered imaging features for glare removal, reflections and object removal.

HyperOS 3 and IP-rated protection The Redmi Note 17 Pro Series is powered by HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. Xiaomi is guaranteeing 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.