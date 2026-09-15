Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max launched in India with up to 10,000mAh battery: Price, specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max in India, expanding its latest Note series with two new models. The Pro Max is the more premium offering of the two, featuring a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, whereas the Pro has a 9,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

Both smartphones will have a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and reaches a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The phones also feature dual rear cameras, an IP rating and Xiaomi's HyperOS software running on Android 16.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max price and availability The Redmi Note 17 Pro starts at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs. 36,999.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has a price tag of Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 50,999. Xiaomi is offering bank discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on the new smartphones.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro will be available for purchase from September 17, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be available on September 23. The two will be sold via Amazon, Xiaomi's online stores and physical outlets.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max display and refresh rate The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Pro Max have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200Hz touch sampling rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The display is said to use 12-bit colour technology and can reproduce up to 68.7 billion colours, according to Xiaomi. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is scratch and impact-resistant. The smartphones also have Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max chipsets and batteries The Redmi Note 17 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM. The Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and features up to 12GB of RAM.

Advertisement

The two models can be distinguished by their battery capacity. The Pro carries a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 67W charging, while the Pro Max features a 10,000mAh battery with 100W charging.

According to Xiaomi, the Pro Max battery is rated to retain 80% capacity after more than 1,600 charging cycles. It also supports 27W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max cameras Both phones have a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50 MP camera and an 8 MP super-wide-angle camera.

The Pro Max features a 32 MP front camera; the standard Pro has a 16 MP selfie camera. There are also AI-powered imaging features for glare removal, reflections and object removal.

HyperOS 3 and IP-rated protection The Redmi Note 17 Pro Series is powered by HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. Xiaomi is guaranteeing 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

Advertisement

Both models are protected against water and dust with IP66, IP68 and IP69K ratings. The Pro Max also has a photochromic rear panel option that darkens or lightens in direct sunlight.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.