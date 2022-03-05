Redmi to launch a new smartwatch along with Note 11 Pro series. Read more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Redmi will be launching a new smartwatch called the Watch 2 Lite along with Redmi Note 11 Pro series. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is said to be a GPS-enabled smartwatch. These new products probably three, two Note 11 Pro smartphones and one smartwatch, will be launched on March 9 in India. These will be unveiled in an online launch which will be streamed through company's social media pages and YouTube. The 'Notify Me' page is already live for them.

The smartphones coming to India are in the form of Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus featuring 5G chipset. The Redmi Note 11 Pro was already launched in January along with three other phones. These upcoming smartphones will get features like AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 67W charger, and 108MP camera. The Note 11 Pro series will also come to India on March 9.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched at $299 (nearly ₹22,389) for the 6GB variant. The other two variants came at $329 (nearly 24,636), and $349 (around ₹26,134).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro featured MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It got a battery of 5,000mAh with 67W fast charger. The Redmi Note 11 series was announced with MIUI 13 out of the box. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is likely to get a 6.7 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and punch hole design.

The expected features could be similar to what had been already launched before. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G could get a Snapdragon chipset as the Redmi Note 11 Pro is most likely to ship with the same MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. They are likely to run on MIUI 13 for India as well.

In optics, Redmi Note 11 Pro series is going to get 108MP main camera along with two other supporting lenses.

The battery for the Redmi Note 11 Pro could be the same as launched before whereas the Note 11 Pro Plus 5G might see a battery of slightly lesser power but with a 67W fast charger.

