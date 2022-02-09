Refurbished Apple iPhones are selling on Flipkart at nearly 75 per cent discount. Buyers can get both Apple iPhone SE in 32GB and in 64GB versions. Similarly, the refurbished Apple iPhone 6s and 6 are also selling at huge discount on the e-commerce portal. Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are also selling on Flipkart in the refurbished format.

So if you are planning to shift from Android and cannot afford due to its high price tag can opt for these refurbished Apple iPhones. Flipkart says that these phones go through several stages of testing and are fully functional. Buyers can also get up to 12 months warranty. It also gets you an option for easy return and replacement on these smartphones as well.

Other than iPhones, other refurbished Android smartphones from brands like Samsung, Redmi, Vivo, Nokia, Oppo, Realme and Poco as well.

These refurbished Apple iPhones are selling at Flipkart:

Apple iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 features 4.7 inch Retina display. It gets a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front lens. The iPhone 7 ships with A10 chipset. It is also available in 128GB as well. The 32GB iPhone 7 is selling at ₹13,699 and the 128GB variant at ₹16,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 6s

The 16GB Apple iPhone 6s is selling at ₹9,899. It has the similar sized display as iPhone 7. It comes with a 12MP rear lens and a 5MP selfie camera. It features A9 chipset from Apple. The 32GB is priced at ₹11,989, the 64GB is for ₹12,899 and the 128GB is selling at ₹13,699.

Apple iPhone SE

The iPhone SE has a 4 inch display. It gets a 12MP rear camera and a 1.2MP selfie lens. It features A9 chipset. Currently, it is selling at ₹9,499 for 64GB variant. The 16GB and 32GB are priced at ₹8,499.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The refurbished Apple iPhone 7 Plus is selling at ₹23,999. It has a 5.5 inch display. In cameras, it uses dual 12MP+12MP lenses along with a 7MP selfie camera. It uses an A10 chipset. The 32GB is selling at ₹16,899.

