Refurbished smartphones including iPhones selling on Flipkart, Amazon. Details

- On Flipkart, you can find iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8
- Amazon Renewed store is offering up to 30 per off
Refurbished smartphones sale is live on Flipkart and on Amazon as well. Flipkart is offering iPhones and other Android phones under the refurbished category whereas Amazon is having refurbished Android smartphones, laptops, headphones and other accessories. On Flipkart, you can find iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 under the budget. Other smartphones such as Redmi, Motorola and Samsung are also available.
These refurbished smartphones will be fully functional and have gone through quality checking processes.
Similarly, Amazon Renewed store is offering up to 30 per off on refurbished phones from brands such as iQOO, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo.
Here is the list of refurbished phones on Amazon:
iQOO Z3 5G
The iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, 7nm chip and octa-core processor. This 5G enables smartphone comes with 55W FlashCharge that can charge the 4,400mAh battery up to 50% in just 19 minutes and a full charge in just 50 minutes. It has a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture supported by GW3 sensor. The device also comes with a 16MP front camera. It is priced at ₹15,800.
Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro comes with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM and storage expandable Upto 512 GB. It boasts 5,000mAh battery. With its 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and 16MP front camera, the phone is priced at ₹13,999.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
This 5G ready smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor and boasts 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory which is further expandable up to 1TB, Android 11.0 operating system and dual SIM. It comes with 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 resolution. It is priced at ₹31,199.
Here are some of the refurbished smartphones available on Flipkart:
Apple iPhone 6s
The refurbished Gold colour variant is available for only ₹10,899 in the 64GB format. It features a 4.7 inch Retina display with TouchID. The Apple iPhone 6s comes with a 12MP rear camera along with 5MP selfie lens. The iPhone 6s has A9 chipset to go with it. The 16GB iPhone 6s is selling at ₹9,999 on Flipkart. The Silver and Space Grey colour options are also available. The iPhone 6 models are also available in refurbished modes.
Apple iPhone 7
The refurbished Apple iPhone 7 is available for ₹14,529 on Flipkart. It has the same cameras and screen size as iPhone 8 but features A10 Fusion processor.
*The prices may differ.