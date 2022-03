Refurbished smartphones sale returns on Flipkart. Check brands and prices

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce portal, is offering the refurbished smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Google and Redmi. So if you’re short on budget or needs it for your daily activities, online classes, etc, Flipkart is giving you that opportunity. Flipkart says that these refurbished smartphones go through 47 quality checks before being listed on the platform. The refurbished smartphones will be fully functional as well, claims Flipkart. The refurbished Google Pixel smartphones like 3 XL and 3a are also available here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce portal, is offering the refurbished smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Google and Redmi. So if you’re short on budget or needs it for your daily activities, online classes, etc, Flipkart is giving you that opportunity. Flipkart says that these refurbished smartphones go through 47 quality checks before being listed on the platform. The refurbished smartphones will be fully functional as well, claims Flipkart. The refurbished Google Pixel smartphones like 3 XL and 3a are also available here.

Here are some of the refurbished smartphones available on Flipkart:

Here are some of the refurbished smartphones available on Flipkart: Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apple iPhone 6s {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The refurbished Gold colour variant is available for only ₹10,899 in the 64GB format. It features a 4.7 inch Retina display with TouchID. The Apple iPhone 6s comes with a 12MP rear camera along with 5MP selfie lens. The iPhone 6s has A9 chipset to go with it. The 16GB iPhone 6s is selling at ₹9,999 on Flipkart. The Silver and Space Grey colour options are also available. The iPhone 6 models are also available in refurbished modes.

Apple iPhone 7

The refurbished Apple iPhone 7 is available for ₹14,529 on Flipkart. It has the same cameras and screen size as iPhone 8 but features A10 Fusion processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google Pixel 3 XL

The refurbished Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB RAM is available for ₹13,999. The Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3 inch QHD+ display and 12.2MP rear camera. It has dual 8MP selfie lenses. The phone runs on 3,430mAh battery powered by Snapdragon 845 processor. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Pixel 3a {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The compact form factor phone is selling for ₹10,789 for the 64GB model. It has a 5.6 inch FHD+ display, and same rear lens as 3 XL but has only one 8MP sensor for selfies. With a 3,000mAh battery, the Pixel 3a runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}