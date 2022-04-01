Reliance Digital has come up with Digital Discount Days starting from tomorrow that is going to offer discounts on electronics such as smart TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, AC, refrigerators, washing machines and other kitchen appliances. Reliance Digital Discount Days will continue till April 17, at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on Reliance Digital’s website. EMI options will be available as well during the sales period.

Reliance Digital is also offering up to 7.5% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and coupons worth up to ₹2,000.

On purchases of Rs. 80,000 and above, an additional discount of up to ₹10,000 is also offered, as applicable.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22+ Green colour variant is exclusively available at Reliance Digital at Rs. 84,999 onwards. The iPhone 13 is available at a starting price of ₹61,900 (offer price post cashback, in-store discount, exchange value & exchange bonus)

The 12th gen core i5 HP laptop with 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, 39.6 cm FHD Screen, Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 21 comes at Rs. 71,999.To top this, get benefits up to ₹6,000 or Rs. 2,000 instant discount and no cost EMI at ₹5,833.

Selected laptops can get benefits worth up to ₹12,000 for just ₹199 or get instant discount up to 5% with exciting No Cost EMI offers.

The LG 6 in 1 convertible with AI dual Inverter AC 1.5 ton, 5 star with EMI as low as ₹2,799 and Panasonic side by side refrigerator with Japanese technology with EMI starting for as low as Rs. 3,999.

The 55 inch UHD smart TVs starting at Rs. 34,990 with 2 years warranty (Sansui TV for Rs. 34,990, Toshiba TV for ₹36,990 and BPL TV for ₹39,990). Samsung QLEDs (55 inch and above) are available at a price with a cashback of up to 20% and 2 years warranty.

The Samsung Soundbar T420 Black is selling at Rs. 10,990 (MRP – 16,990). On purchasing the Samsung Soundbar, customers can take home a Google Home Mini Smart Speaker or JBL Live 25BT Bluetooth Earphone for free.

