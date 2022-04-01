Reliance Digital Discount Days sale is back, get iPhone 13 at 61,900. Check details

Reliance Digital has come up with Digital Discount Days starting from tomorrow that is going to offer discounts on electronics such as smart TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, AC, refrigerators, washing machines and other kitchen appliances. Reliance Digital Discount Days will continue till April 17, at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on Reliance Digital’s website. EMI options will be available as well during the sales period.

