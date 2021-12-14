Reliance Jio has introduced the cheapest 1.5GB data per day prepaid plan to target the bleeding subscribers. The new prepaid plan of ₹119 offers 1.5GB data each day having a validity of 14 days coupled with 300 SMS and unlimited calls for two weeks. This bundling makes it the most affordable data pack in this category. Reliance revised its prepaid tariffs starting December 1 making the entire structure costly by a minimum of 21 per cent.

The 119 pack also give access to the JioTv, JioCinema, and JioCloud, etc.

Reliance has revised the ₹98 plan which was there earlier and now revamped it with 1.5GB data to offer support for those working from home or the students under the online classes. It used to a 28 days pack but now with the addition of data the validity has been reduced to 14 days only.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea hiked their respective prepaid tariff plans last month. Airtel did it on November 26 whereas Vodafone Idea started it on November 25, 2021

