Reliance Jio and IIT-Bombay set to build India's ‘BharatGPT’ AI: All you need to know
Reliance Jio is launching the 'Bharat GPT' program in collaboration with IIT-Bombay, aiming to leverage large language models and generative AI to transform sectors in India.
Reliance Jio Infocomm, an Indian telecom operator in India, is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay — the 'Bharat GPT' program. Announced by Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio, this program aims to leverage the power of large language models and generative artificial intelligence (GPT) to transform various sectors in the country.