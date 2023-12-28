Reliance Jio Infocomm, an Indian telecom operator in India, is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay — the 'Bharat GPT' program. Announced by Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio, this program aims to leverage the power of large language models and generative artificial intelligence (GPT) to transform various sectors in the country.

The Bharat GPT program is part of Jio's broader vision, known as "Jio 2.0," which focuses on creating a comprehensive ecosystem of development. The collaboration with IIT Bombay dates back to 2014, and the program aims to explore the vast potential of artificial intelligence in driving innovation across products and services.

Akash Ambani emphasized the impact of artificial intelligence, stating that the next decade will be defined by applications utilizing large language models and generative AI. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to integrate AI not only as a vertical within the organization but also horizontally across all sectors.

In addition to the Bharat GPT program, Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio is working on developing its own operating system (OS) for televisions. This operating system is envisioned to enhance the user experience on Jio's devices and contribute to the company's ecosystem of services.

Ambani expressed that the company is committed to launching new products and services in various domains, including media, commerce, communication, and devices. He disclosed that Jio has been diligently working on its operating system for televisions, and comprehensive plans are underway for its launch.

Furthermore, Akash Ambani highlighted the significance of artificial intelligence in shaping the future, noting that AI will permeate every aspect of products and services. He spoke about the company's focus on creating a 5G stack for private networks, catering to enterprises of all sizes, and reiterated Jio's commitment to driving technological advancements in India.

As part of his address, Ambani described India as the "biggest innovation center" for the next decade, expressing confidence in the country's potential to become a USD 6 trillion economy by the end of the decade. He underscored the inclusive nature of artificial intelligence, referring to it not only as artificial intelligence but also as "all included."

