Reliance Jio announces 'calendar month validity' prepaid plan. Details

Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has announced the launch of another customer-centric innovation, the ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid plan. The 259 plan allows users to enjoy unlimited data and calling benefits for a period of exactly on calendar month. The plan recurs on the same date every month.

If a user recharges with the new 259 monthly plan on 5th March, then the next recurring recharge dates would be 5th April, 5th May, 5th June and so on.

Like other Jio prepaid plans, 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thereby offering peace of mind.

The 259 prepaid pack also gets you 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

