Reliance Jio announces ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid plan. Details

Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has announced the launch of another customer-centric innovation, the ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid plan. The ₹259 plan allows users to enjoy unlimited data and calling benefits for a period of exactly on calendar month. The plan recurs on the same date every month.

If a user recharges with the new ₹259 monthly plan on 5th March, then the next recurring recharge dates would be 5th April, 5th May, 5th June and so on.

Like other Jio prepaid plans, ₹259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thereby offering peace of mind.

The ₹259 prepaid pack also gets you 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

