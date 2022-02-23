Reliance Jio announces Disney+ Hotstar Premium bundled packs. Details here1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2022, 12:05 PM IST
- Users enjoy their favourite content in 4K on as many as 4 concurrent devices
Reliance Jio has announced new bundled prepaid plans for its users in India. Reliance Jio new plans are priced at ₹1,499 and ₹4,199 that come with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The plan will allow users to experience Disney+ Hotstar Premium, the Disney+ Hotstar platform's most exclusive membership, on their Jio numbers. Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium subscription lets users enjoy their favourite content in 4K on as many as 4 concurrent devices. This service can be used across mobiles, laptops, tablets, and Connected TVs.
Reliance Jio ₹1,499 plan gets you one year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The prepaid plan also gets you 2GB data per day. It has a validity of 84 days. Along with it, the ₹1,499 plan comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It also gives the access to the Jio Apps subscription.
Similarly, the ₹4,199 prepaid pack gets you 3GB data each day for 365 days along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.
How to activate the plan Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription:
1. Once you recharge with ₹1499 or ₹4199 plan, you will receive a unique Disney+ Hotstar Premium coupon code in your MyJio account.
2. You can use this coupon code to avail 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership.
3. To activate 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription:
A. Visit: https://www.hotstar.com/in/subscribe/promo
B. Sign in with your Jio number and enter the OTP
C. Enter the unique coupon code provided
D. Provide confirmation and your subscription is activated
