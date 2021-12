Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar prepaid packs get hiked. See increase

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription has been revised as well. These bundled packs are offered with new rates which was not included in the first announcement of the prepaid price hike effective December 1. The basic pack of ₹499 has been hiked to ₹601 with annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription. This pack is valid for 28 days only and it fetches 3GB data per day for the usage. It also gets you additional 6GB data for the same period.

In the 2GB/day data plan, the Disney+ Hotstar plan starts at ₹799 for 56 days. The second highest pack is of ₹1,066 for 84 days with 2GB data per day and the streaming plan for 12 months. The highest plan under the 2GB/day category is priced at ₹3,119 having a validity of 365 days bundled with Disney+ Hotstar.

In the 2GB/day data plan, the Disney+ Hotstar plan starts at ₹799 for 56 days. The second highest pack is of ₹1,066 for 84 days with 2GB data per day and the streaming plan for 12 months. The highest plan under the 2GB/day category is priced at ₹3,119 having a validity of 365 days bundled with Disney+ Hotstar.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company has decided to increase the prepaid plans rate starting first of December. It came after two of its competitors, Airtel and Vodafone Idea did so to generate more revenue. The entire prepaid rates have been revised by nearly 20 per cent.

The already burdened subscribers have to pay more now on every recharge, whether monthly, or top ups. All the existing packs from the 28 days to 365 days have been revised along with the top up recharges. The ₹75 pack valid for 28 days moves to ₹91.

The commonly used recharge of ₹199 will now be levied at ₹239 having 1.5GB data each day for a period of 28 days. The 2GB data/day for 28 days pack moves to ₹299.

The 56 days pack of ₹399 has been hiked to ₹479 with 1.5GB data/day. Similarly, the 2GB data/day pack for the same period will be charged at ₹533 from the current ₹444.

The 84 days pack of ₹329 goes to ₹395 bundled with 6GB data total data for the entire period. The ₹555 pack will now stand at ₹666 with 1.5GB data per day valid for 84 days. The 2GB/day pack will move to ₹719 from the current ₹599.

