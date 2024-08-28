Reliance Jio hikes prices for prepaid plans with Netflix subscriptions: Check new rate list
Telecom giant Reliance Jio has revised the pricing of its prepaid recharge plans that offer complimentary Netflix subscriptions. As per a report by The Hindu, the revamped Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans featuring Netflix are now priced at ₹1,299 and ₹1,799. Previously, these plans were listed at ₹1,099 and ₹1,499, respectively. The ₹1,299 plan includes a Netflix Mobile subscription, while the ₹1,799 plan offers the Netflix Basic subscription.