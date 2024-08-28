Reliance Jio has increased the prices of its prepaid recharge plans that include Netflix subscriptions. The new prices are ₹ 1,299 and ₹ 1,799, up from ₹ 1,099 and ₹ 1,499. The ₹ 1,299 plan includes Netflix Mobile, and the ₹ 1,799 plan offers Netflix Basic.

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has revised the pricing of its prepaid recharge plans that offer complimentary Netflix subscriptions. As per a report by The Hindu, the revamped Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans featuring Netflix are now priced at ₹1,299 and ₹1,799. Previously, these plans were listed at ₹1,099 and ₹1,499, respectively. The ₹1,299 plan includes a Netflix Mobile subscription, while the ₹1,799 plan offers the Netflix Basic subscription.

With the ₹1,299 plan, users can enjoy Netflix content on a single mobile device or tablet, with a maximum video resolution of 480p. On the other hand, the ₹1,799 plan provides access to Netflix on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and laptops, with video streaming quality of up to 720p.

Both of these Jio prepaid plans come with an 84-day validity period, meaning customers receive a three-month Netflix subscription with each recharge. Additionally, these plans offer unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data (subject to 5G availability in the user's area), and 100 SMS messages per day.

It is important to note that the ₹1,299 and ₹1,799 plans include 2GB and 3GB of daily high-speed data, respectively. After reaching the daily data limit, users can continue to access the internet at reduced speeds of 64Kbps.

This adjustment comes on the heels of a broader trend among Indian telecom operators who have been increasing their prepaid and postpaid tariffs earlier this year. The updated rates from Jio have been active since July 3, aligning with similar moves by competitors Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel, who also raised their tariffs for both prepaid and postpaid services.

The telecom company dominates India's telecom sector in both mobile and fixed-line segments, boasting a total user base of 481.8 million, which includes 108 million 5G subscribers and 12 million fixed broadband subscribers, according to the report.