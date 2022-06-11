Reliance Jio has updated its ₹749 prepaid plan. The plan is only for the JioPhone users. The telecom operator has revised the prepaid pack by ₹150 and it now costs ₹899. You can check Jio’s website for this new change. Despite the increase in the price all the other components of the pack remain the same as it was before.

The JioPhone prepaid pack of ₹899 offers 336 days of validity. The pack gets renewed after 28 days. Under the recharge plan, JioPhone users 2GB data for 28 days and a total of 24GB in 12 months. The pack comes with 50 SMS in 28 days. The prepaid recharge offers free voice calling.

Prepaid recharge packs have gone costlier starting November 2021 when telecom operators raised the entire structure of the tariffs. Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea hiked their respective prepaid recharge plans and now customers have started feeling the heat. As being said, telecom operators are aiming at yet another price hike in days to come.