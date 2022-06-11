Reliance Jio increases price of this prepaid pack by 150

Reliance Jio has updated its ₹749 prepaid plan. The plan is only for the JioPhone users. The telecom operator has revised the prepaid pack by ₹150 and it now costs ₹899. You can check Jio’s website for this new change. Despite the increase in the price all the other components of the pack remain the same as it was before.

