Reliance Jio rolls out two new plans with unlimited calling, 2.5GB data, more

Reliance Jio, a telecommunications company, has recently rolled out two new data plans with 2.5GB of data offer. Both these plans can be accessed through Jio website, MyJio app and other recharging platforms. The recently launched plans from Jio offer unlimited calling facility, 2.5GB of daily data and more. Here are more details on the plans:
Jio ₹349 plan
The latest plan from Jio offers 2.5GB daily data and unlimited voice calling facility for a validity of 30 days. It means that the plan provides a total data limit of 75GB for the period of 30 days. Moreover, the plan comes with 100 SMS per day and users will also get access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity and JioCloud. The telecom company is also providing 5G data as a part of its welcome offer.
Jio ₹899 plan
This latest plan from Jio offers 2.5GB daily data and unlimited voice calling facility for a validity of 90 days. It means that the plan provides a total data limit of 225GB for the period of 90 days. Moreover, the plan comes with 100 SMS per day and users will also get access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity and JioCloud. The telecom company is also providing 5G data as a part of its welcome offer.
To recall, the telecom company has recently introduced its prepaid new year offers for all the users. These Happy New Year 2023 prepaid plans include a ₹2,023 plan and additional benefits to ₹2,999 plan.
Reliance Jio’s ₹2,023 prepaid plan provides several benefits to users. It offers a total of 630 GB of unlimited data for daily uses out of which users will receive 2.5GB of internet everyday. After exhausting the data, users can get unlimited data at a speed of 64kbps. Speaking of calls, users will get unlimited calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. It is notable that the plan will be valid for 252 days in nine cycles of 28 days and it will support complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Although, these Prime membership subscriptions will be valid for only new users.
The ₹2,999 Jio plan comes with unlimited 912.5GB data that users will be allowed to use 2.5GB everyday. After exhausting it, users can use the unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 64kbps. It provides users with unlimited voice calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is for 365 days and offers a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.
It is noteworthy that this plan is not a new plan but there are certain new benefits that will be added to the plan. These additional benefits are 23 days of extra validity and 75GB of extra high-speed data.
