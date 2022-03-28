Reliance Jio IPL special Disney+ Hotstar prepaid pack explained

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 kicked off on March 26 with 10 teams fighting for the trophy. The 15th edition of IPL is sponsored by Tata Group which came to the scenes after Vivo pulled out due to unknown reasons. The IPL matches will be played across Mumbai and Pune with the day matches starting at 3:30 pm IST and the night matches at 7:30 pm IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata IPL 2022 matches can be viewed across Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports network. To get more people into the scene, Reliance Jio launched a new ₹279 cricket add-on prepaid plan that offers access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

The new recharge pack from Jio doesn't include voice call benefits. With this plan users will get data as well as an OTT subscription.

Here’s everything you need to know about this prepaid Jio plan.

The new ₹279 cricket add-on prepaid Jio plan offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription as well as 15GB of total high-speed data. Jio says this plan is only available to select users.

Jio's interactive game, Jio Cricket Play Along (JCPA), will return for IPL 2022 with bigger and better rewards for participants. A free-for-all game, Cricket aficionados may also express their emotions via emoji stickers on a special chat bar on the game. Trivia fans may also tickle their grey cells with cricket-based quizzes.

For Jio mobile users interested in watching LIVE matches on large screen, Jio has introduced plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription free with plans ₹1,499 and 4,199. Two new mobility plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription being introduced are ₹555 Jio Cricket Data Add-on plan (55-day validity) and ₹2999 annual plan (limited period offer).

JioFiber users on 999 and above plan can watch all matches on their TV screens through Disney+ Hotstar app on JioSTB at no extra cost.

