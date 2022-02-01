Reliance Jio might bring JioPhone 5G in budget segment. Know its expected price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio might be working on a new 5G smartphone, says news reports. It is expected the Reliance may bring JioPhone 5G as its next offering for the Android segment. The JioPhone 5G could see a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, punch-hole display, a larger battery pack and upgraded camera. Currently, Jio only sends 4G smartphone in the form of JioPhone Next which was launched last year during Diwali in India, although, the pricing of JioPhone Next was a point of debate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The news reports say that JioPhone 5G will be among the budget segment smartphone section dominated by Xiaomi's Redmi and BBK's Realme.

Reliance JioPhone 5G might see the Android 11 in Go Edition as OS, ditching the PragatiOS, purely developed by Google for JioPhone Next. JioPhone 5G could be 6-inches and beyond smartphone having HD+ display and a standard 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor

For computing, JioPhone 5 might pack a Snapdragon 480 chipset and in multiple RAM options starting with 3GB at least and backed by 32GB or 64GB internal storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cameras

For photography, JioPhone 5G might see dual rear lenses of 13MP+2MP resolution and a selfie lens of at least 7MP.

Pricing {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JioPhone 5G might be targeting the budget buyers so it is expected to feature a similar price tag of ₹9,999 to ₹12,999 depending upon RAM/ROM options. The launch date is still uncertain but the past records say that Reliance might prefer the Diwali period of JioPhone 5G launch.

