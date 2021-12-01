Reliance Jio new prepaid tariff plans start today, and if you wonder it would be any different from Bharati Airtel or Vodafone Idea pepaid packs then you must read this story. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company has decided to increase the prepaid plans rate starting December 1, 2021. It came after two of its competitors, Airtel and Vodafone Idea did so to generate more revenue. The entire prepaid rates have been revised by nearly 20 per cent.

The already burdened subscribers have to pay more now on every recharge, whether monthly, or top ups. So be prepared and understand the changes before proceeding any further.

All the existing packs from the 28 days to 365 days have been revised along with the top up recharges. The ₹75 pack valid for 28 days moves to ₹91.

The commonly used recharge of ₹199 will now be levied at ₹239 having 1.5GB data each day for a period of 28 days. The 2GB data/day for 28 days pack moves to ₹299.

The 56 days pack of ₹399 has been hiked to ₹479 with 1.5GB data/day. Similarly, the 2GB data/day pack for the same period will be charged at ₹533 from the current ₹444.

The 84 days pack of ₹329 goes to ₹395 bundled with 6GB data total data for the entire period. The ₹555 pack will now stand at ₹666 with 1.5GB data per day valid for 84 days. The 2GB/day pack will move to ₹719 from the current ₹599.

The 336 days pack of ₹1,299 has been increased to ₹1,559 having 24GB data. The yearly recharge of ₹2,399 moves to ₹2,879 having 2GB data per day.

The top up pack of ₹51 goes to ₹61, ₹101 pack to ₹121 pack and ₹251 to ₹301 with 6GB, 12GB and 50GB data respectively.

