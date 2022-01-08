Reliance Jio offering 2.5GB data and 20% cashback. Check this offer and more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio is offering 2.5GB data per day on the prepaid recharge of ₹2,999. The annual prepaid that offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day, can be also availed to get 20 per cent discount on the JioMart. The ₹2,999 prepaid recharge gets you 912.5GB data valid for 365 days. The 20 per cent cashback on their JioMart wallet can be used for future recharges as well as shopping from JioMart or a Reliance store. Along with this, users get a free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Jio is offering 2.5GB data per day on the prepaid recharge of ₹2,999. The annual prepaid that offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day, can be also availed to get 20 per cent discount on the JioMart. The ₹2,999 prepaid recharge gets you 912.5GB data valid for 365 days. The 20 per cent cashback on their JioMart wallet can be used for future recharges as well as shopping from JioMart or a Reliance store. Along with this, users get a free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

There are other packs as well which are listed under the JioMart Maha cashback offer. The second highest is ₹719 plan that gets you 84 days validity and 2GB data per day. Along with it, it also gets the similar features of Jio bouquet. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

There are other packs as well which are listed under the JioMart Maha cashback offer. The second highest is ₹719 plan that gets you 84 days validity and 2GB data per day. Along with it, it also gets the similar features of Jio bouquet. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The ₹666 pack gets you 1.5GB data per day for 84 days and 20 per cent cashback offer. The ₹299 pack valid for 28 days features the same offer. It is bundled with 2GB data per day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}