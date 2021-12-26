Reliance Jio’s prepaid recharge of ₹2,545 which offers 336 days of validity has been clubbed with 29 days of additional validity. Now, the same pack will make up for the annual package of 365 days. The above mentioned prepaid recharge offers 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day. The additional validity for the prepaid recharge plan under the Happy New Year offer is only available for a limited period as it will expire on January 2, 2022.

The prepaid packs also gets you the benefits of Jio app its allied subscription for a year. Earlier, Reliance introduced a Re 1 pack that offers 10MB of data for a day. It was under the Value section and was only visible to the Jio app users. The recent reports say that Reliance has discontinued it now.

Mobile phone users have been finding it difficult to adjust their pockets as all the telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea increased their prepaid tariffs. Reliance Jio revised its prepaid structure as well which is applicable since December 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company added 17.6 lakh subscribers in the month of October, taking the total user base 42.65 crore, according to the data released by Telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI).

