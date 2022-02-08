Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Reliance Jio offering two days complimentary validity. Know to whom and why

Reliance Jio offering two days complimentary validity. Know to whom and why

On Feb 5, Reliance Jio users complained that they were unable to make or receive call. Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 03:11 PM IST Livemint

  • It will be applicable once the current pack expires

Reliance Jio is reportedly complimenting its users in Mumbai circle after the network issue that happened on February 5. Reliance Jio users complained that they were unable to make or receive call. After that outage, the Mumbai-based telecom provider announced to provide two days complimentary benefits to all its users in that circle. It will be applicable once their current pack expires. Now, further news reports say that the network issue did impact Jio users in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as well.

The Reliance Jio users told that they were receiving the message ‘not registered on network’ on that day while making calls.

Jio tweeted that it will going to compensate users for the two days loss, both to the postpaid and prepaid users. Additionally, Reliance Jio is alerting the affected users through SMS about the credit days.

