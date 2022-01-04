Reliance Jio prepaid pack offering 29 days extra validity extended. Know the new date

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio has extended its ₹2,545 pack till January 7 to get more subscribers on board to do this annual-kind-of recharge. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom giant started this pack on the eve of New Year and announced that it will be applicable only till 2 January 2022, but now it has stretched the date by five more days. the ₹2,545 prepaid recharge pack which is offering 29 days extra validity.

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge of ₹2,545 that offers 336 days of validity has been clubbed with 29 days of additional validity. Now, the same pack will make up for the annual package of 365 days. The above mentioned prepaid recharge offers 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day.

The prepaid packs also gets you the benefits of Jio app its allied subscription for a year. Earlier, Reliance introduced a Re 1 pack that offers 10MB of data for a day. It was under the Value section and was only visible to the Jio app users. Reliance had later discontinued it.

Mobile phone users have been finding it difficult to adjust their pockets as all the telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea increased their prepaid tariffs. Reliance Jio revised its prepaid structure as well which is applicable since December 1, 2021. Airtel and Vodofone Idea did it in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Jio also added 17.6 lakh subscribers in the month of October, taking the total user base 42.65 crore, according to the data released by Telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI).

