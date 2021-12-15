Reliance Jio Re 1 prepaid recharge plan. Know the benefits of cheapest plan

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio is offering the cheapest recharge of Re 1 offering 100MB data for 30 days. The recharge plan wasn’t available on the website but on the MyJio app. Reliance did not make it a big affair but silently. The Re 1 plan is under the Value section and then you can find it in the Other Plans option. Recently, Jio increased its prepaid plans across the structure starting December 1. After consuming the 100MB of data, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Jio is offering the cheapest recharge of Re 1 offering 100MB data for 30 days. The recharge plan wasn’t available on the website but on the MyJio app. Reliance did not make it a big affair but silently. The Re 1 plan is under the Value section and then you can find it in the Other Plans option. Recently, Jio increased its prepaid plans across the structure starting December 1. After consuming the 100MB of data, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio has also introduced the cheapest 1.5GB data per day prepaid plan to target the bleeding subscribers. The new prepaid plan of ₹119 offers 1.5GB data each day having a validity of 14 days coupled with 300 SMS and unlimited calls for two weeks. This pack can be a bit of relief for the users. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Reliance Jio has also introduced the cheapest 1.5GB data per day prepaid plan to target the bleeding subscribers. The new prepaid plan of ₹119 offers 1.5GB data each day having a validity of 14 days coupled with 300 SMS and unlimited calls for two weeks. This pack can be a bit of relief for the users. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apart from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea revised their respective prepaid tariffs as well. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have no such plans yet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}