It just needs a start and rest follows. With Reliance Jio announcing the the calendar month recharge plans, other telecom service providers have come up with their own 30 days pack. Till few days ago, the telecom operators only counted 28 days month for prepaid packs. With the nod from TRAI, Jio was the first company to come up with calendar month prepaid plan and now Airtel and Vodafone Idea have followed it too.

The prepaid recharge packs have seen up to 20 per cent hike starting with December last year. All the major telecom players; Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased the rates of prepaid recharge plans.

The additional 2 days is a bit of relief for the subscribers. Here are the calendar month plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Reliance Jio

Jio became the first to come up with 30 days recharge packs. It has Jio Freedom plan of ₹296 that gives 30 days validity coupled with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan gets you 25GB data for the month.

Airtel

Airtel has two prepaid plans with 30 days validity. It has a similar pack of ₹296 having similar features as Jio’s plan. It comes with 25GB data for 30 days, unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day.

For the data users, Airtel has ₹319 prepaid pack with 2GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 messages per day.

Vodafone Idea

The Vodafone Idea 30 days prepaid plan starts at ₹327 which is ₹31 more than Jio and Airtel pack. The ₹327 comes with 25GB data for 30 days with unlimited calling and 100 SMS for a day.

It moved an inch ahead and launched a 31 days validity plan at ₹337. The miser pack gets only 28GB data for 31 days with calling and messaging support.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.