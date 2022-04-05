Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea calendar month recharges

It just needs a start and rest follows. With Reliance Jio announcing the the calendar month recharge plans, other telecom service providers have come up with their own 30 days pack. Till few days ago, the telecom operators only counted 28 days month for prepaid packs. With the nod from TRAI, Jio was the first company to come up with calendar month prepaid plan and now Airtel and Vodafone Idea have followed it too.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}