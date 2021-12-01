Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans. Compare variations

First day of the month starts with a bit of burden on your pockets as telecom service providers have revised the rates of their prepaid plans. Bharati Airtel new prepaid went up on November 26, Vodafone Idea started it on November 25 and today’s its Reliance Jio turn. Jio’s new prepaid tariff plans begin today with the revision of entire structure from top up to yearly pack. Among these, only state owned service provider BSNL is yet to announce any change. The new prepaid rates are applicable in all the circles.

