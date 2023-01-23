India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2023. On this festival, people like to wish and greet each other. They like to download WhatsApp stickers and quotes for the same. In case you would like to know how to download Republic Day WhatsApp stickers and send them to your friends, here is the guide for you:

STEP1. Open the Google Play Store. Search for Republic Day WhatsApp stickers.

STEP2. Now choose your favorite sticker pack and download it.

STEP3. Open the sticker pack and tap on ‘Add; or ‘Add to WhatsApp’ button.

STEP4. Furthermore, tap on the Add button again to confirm.

STEP5. After adding it, proceed to WhatsApp and open any chat window where you want to send them.

STEP6. Head to the stickers section and navigate to the sticker pack that has been added.

STEP7. Tap on any sticker to send it.

