Republic Day sale on Croma: Discounts on smartphones, laptops and more

Croma, a retail store from Tata Group, has announced its Republic Days sales offers. The sale begins on January 19, 2023 and will run till January 29,2023. Through its Constitution of Joy campaign, Croma claims to go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver great service.

The retail store is offering various deals and offers on laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, Smart TVs, Soundbars, headphones, speakers, tablets and accessories and much more from Croma branded products and popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, Lenovo, LG, Voltas, Redmi, Oppo, etc.

Customers can enjoy discounts up to 50 per cent off on gadgets, home appliances, accessories, and more. They can get up to ₹5,000 cashback on consumer finance at Stores and up to 10 per cent instant discount on select bank cards is also available. In addition to these discounts, Croma is also providing promotions like coupon codes and scratch-and-win cards for in-store purchases for clients to save more.

Interestingly, customers can purchase a smartphone from Croma and get a scratch and win card, and win from ₹2.5 Lakh gifts or Tata Nexon EV car or a Revamp Moto Electric Bikes.

Here are some of the best deals and offers on electronics and gadgets:

The Core i3 laptops start at ₹33,990, while the price of gaming laptops from Intel begin at ₹54,990. Students and teachers get a flat 10 per cent on laptops. Samsung is offering its NEO QLED TVs at ₹1,990 per month, 4K LED TVs begin at ₹990 per month, and LG OLED TVs begin at ₹2,999 per month.

During the sale, Voltas' four-in-one inverter split air conditioner is available for as little as ₹2,999 a month. The cost of the Croma 307L inverter frost-free refrigerator is ₹22,990. Aquaguard RO+UV water purifiers are available for ₹14,990, while front-load washing machines start at ₹19,900.

Philips offers a 3-burner glass cooktop for ₹2,490 and air fryers with a starting price of ₹6,999. For Apple users, AirPods are available starting at just ₹8,999. Starting at ₹3,599. Croma 20W party speaker is available at never seen before prices. With some banks, there is an additional cashback of ₹5,000.