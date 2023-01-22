Republic Day sale on Croma: Discounts on smartphones, laptops and more

Republic Day sale on Croma: Discounts on smartphones, laptops and more2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST
- The retail store is offering various deals and offers on laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, Smart TVs, Soundbars, headphones, speakers, tablets and accessories and much more from Croma branded products and popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, Lenovo, LG, Voltas, Redmi, Oppo, etc.
Croma, a retail store from Tata Group, has announced its Republic Days sales offers. The sale begins on January 19, 2023 and will run till January 29,2023. Through its Constitution of Joy campaign, Croma claims to go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver great service.
