Retro red saree AI pictures: Transform your selfie into Bollywood style with these simple prompts

A new AI trend is taking social media by storm, with users transforming ordinary selfies into vintage Bollywood-style posters. Using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, enthusiasts are recreating the glamour of ‘90s cinema, complete with flowing chiffon sarees, cinematic lighting, and grainy film textures.

What is Nano Banana? Nano Banana is an image-editing AI built into Google’s Gemini app. Originally popular for creating 3D figurine-style edits, it has quickly evolved to produce stylized portraits, especially the trending saree edits. Users upload a solo selfie, specify their desired saree color, drape, background, lighting, hairstyle, and mood, and the AI generates a retro poster-style image.

How Does It Work? To try the trend:

Install the Google Gemini app and log in with your Google account.

Select the Banana icon or “Try Image Editing” to access Nano Banana.

Upload a high-quality solo selfie with a clear face.

Use popular prompts or customize your own, specifying saree style, background, lighting, and mood.

Download and share your AI-generated vintage Bollywood poster.

Which Prompts Are Going Viral? Prompt 1: Convert the uploaded image into a stunning 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She should be wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, which reveals a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers should be tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want her face to remain exactly as it appears in the uploaded image without any alterations. The background should feature a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood should be retro and artistic.

Prompt 2: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect purple chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing against an old wooden door, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

Prompt 3: Convert the uploaded picture into a retro, vintage, and grainy-but-bright image. Keep the facial features the same. The subject should be draped in a solid-coloured Banarsi saree with a Pinterest-retro aesthetic, giving it the feel of a '90s movie. Give her dark brown, silky, and shiny hair with a small flower visibly tucked into it. The girl is standing in front of a white wall with a soft, artistic, and moody atmosphere. Use a golden light source to create a soft glow on her face and a dramatic shadow on the wall behind her. The lighting should have the warm, golden tones of a sunset or 'golden hour' glow. The background should be minimalist and slightly textured. The expression on her face should be moody and calm, yet happy. The final image should be in HD quality, with the same face, but you can change the hair colour and hairstyle.