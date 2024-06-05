Rising deepfake videos using artificial intelligence threat to content creators
Deepfakes, which are real-looking fake videos created using artificial intelligence, are not only on the rise but are also becoming more sophisticated with advances in AI and machine learning technologies.
About a month ago, Yamini Malhotra noticed her followers tagging her and sharing a video from an account, @rotahaler_, with her. To the 30-year-old's shock, artificial intelligence was used to switch her face with that of actress Kajal Aggarwal in one of her videos. Malhotra was a victim of deepfake.