Robots Get Lost and Confused, Creating Work for Humans

The 25 robots at Roper—which come in a variety of shapes, including one that Samples says looks like “putting wheels on a pumpkin"—work on tasks such as delivering parts and materials to the assembly line and moving finished products. They are programmed to follow a digital map of the facility and to use camera vision and light detection and ranging technology to stay on course. But occasionally they stray out of bounds, where they can no longer locate themselves on the digital map, shut down and wait for help.