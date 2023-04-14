Rocket-Launch Surge Spurs Rethink About Crowded Airspace
- SpaceX, others step up launches from Florida and elsewhere, prompting FAA to revamp how it approves such flights
A surge in rocket launches has spurred U.S. flight-safety officials to rethink how they permit such flights, aiming to better manage airspace near launch sites.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it would consider the number of airline flights affected by a planned launch, among other factors, when determining whether a rocket operator can proceed, or whether an alternative time is required.
The FAA licenses commercial space launches and re-entries of space vehicles as part of its work overseeing U.S. aviation. It temporarily closes nearby airspace for such operations, requiring air-traffic controllers, airlines and other planes to adjust.
Launch activity has surged in recent years, in large part because of a run-up in flights conducted by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Most launches originate from Florida, which hosts the Kennedy Space Center and a military space complex next to the Atlantic Ocean on the state’s central coast. The increasing number of launches from Florida has contributed to frustration at airlines trying to navigate the state’s congested airspace and its often volatile weather.
About 90 rockets are expected to launch from Florida this year, up from nearly 60 last year, Major Gen. Stephen Purdy, a U.S. Space Force leader who focuses on launch operations, has said. That number could double or triple in the coming years, he said.
Other criteria the FAA will now consider include whether a potential rocket launch takes place during holidays, which can exacerbate airspace congestion, and the purpose of a proposed mission. The agency said it generally will give priority to launches tied to national security.
“Due to the increasing pace of space activity, the FAA is taking steps to optimize and equitably manage the airspace in the vicinity of launch sites," the agency said.
The number of launches is expected to grow in the years ahead, with satellite operators setting plans to deploy fleets of internet satellites, and government agencies working on national security, exploration and scientific missions.
Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as SpaceX is called formally, operated 61 flights last year and has a goal of conducting 100 missions in 2023.
Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president, said at an industry event in February that the company wants to use Starship—the towering new rocket it has been developing—at a rapid pace. Before flying any people, “we should be able to have hundreds of flights" using the vehicle, she said.
The FAA hasn’t licensed a Starship flight yet. SpaceX has been preparing for a major flight test and adding infrastructure for the vehicle in Florida and at its launch complex east of Brownsville, Texas.
United Launch Alliance LLC, a launch provider co-owned by Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., is developing a rocket called Vulcan Centaur, and plans to step up its flight pace. Jeff Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin LLC, has similar goals with an orbital rocket it has been developing. Neither ULA nor Blue Origin’s planned vehicles have flown yet.
In March, a division of the U.S. Space Force said it would allocate launchpads at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to four additional rocket companies.
There are also launch facilities in California, Virginia and Alaska, among other states.
