Rockstar's GTA 6 could potentially face release setback: Here's why
Fans eagerly awaiting the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 may have to exercise a bit more patience as recent financial insights hint at a potential delay in the game's release.
Fans eagerly awaiting the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 may have to exercise a bit more patience as recent financial insights hint at a potential delay in the game's release. Rockstar, the renowned game development studio, had tantalized fans with the acknowledgment of GTA 6 being in development, accompanied by a brief glimpse in the form of a teaser trailer unveiled in December 2023. However, since then, details surrounding the highly anticipated sequel have been scant, leaving enthusiasts to parse through cryptic clues provided within the video.