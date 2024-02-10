Fans eagerly awaiting the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 may have to exercise a bit more patience as recent financial insights hint at a potential delay in the game's release. Rockstar, the renowned game development studio, had tantalized fans with the acknowledgment of GTA 6 being in development, accompanied by a brief glimpse in the form of a teaser trailer unveiled in December 2023. However, since then, details surrounding the highly anticipated sequel have been scant, leaving enthusiasts to parse through cryptic clues provided within the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest revelations stem from Take-Two Interactive Software, Rockstar's parent company, whose recent earnings meeting shed light on potential developments. According to reports from GameSpot and transcriptions from Seeking Alpha, Take-Two revised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), adjusting it downward from $8 billion to $7 billion. While Take-Two's CFO, Lainie Goldstein, did not offer explicit commentary on this adjustment, the lowered forecast stands in contrast to previous discussions during a 2023 earnings meeting.

The initial $8 billion revenue forecast for FY25 had suggested a plausible release window for GTA 6 within that timeframe, given the significant revenue the title is expected to generate. However, the $1 billion reduction in projected revenue for FY25 has fueled speculation that GTA 6 may have been postponed to FY26, potentially indicating a release after April 1, 2025.

While the purported delay could imply a shift to a different fiscal year, it might also signify a slight extension within FY25. If accurate, such an adjustment could offset the $1 billion reduction while still aligning with the $7 billion revenue forecast outlined in the recent earnings call. Consequently, if Take-Two's forecast holds true and the speculated delay materializes, it suggests a deferral of revenue rather than a fundamental financial setback.

Despite these financial indicators, both Rockstar and Take-Two have remained tight-lipped regarding a specific release window or date for GTA 6. Goldstein emphasized during the earnings call that revenue forecasts are subject to ongoing adjustments as part of the budgeting process, hinting at the complexity of predicting launch timelines in the gaming industry.

