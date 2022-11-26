SaaS: The bright spot for India's tech business amid market downturn3 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 05:58 PM IST
As per industry estimates, India SaaS market is expected to reach $20-25 billion by 2025 from $4-7 billion in 2020.
For India, there isn't anything that’s as sassy as SaaS in the tech verse. Indian SaaS players are soaring in confidence as they talk of the sector’s outlook banking on the digitisation trend in a post-pandemic world.