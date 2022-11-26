SaaS: The bright spot for India's tech business amid market downturn

Access to good talent, an attractive proposition where there is an opportunity to have consistent revenue growth over rapid digitisation, the resourceful nature of SaaS firms in India owing to multiple founders and peer networks that enable effective knowledge sharing and nurturing of a massive talent pool over the years by older SaaS companies, wherein many of those employees have turned founders and launched new startups are the factors Praval points out for the rising VC interest in the SaaS space.

