Safeguarding patient data is crucial for Pharmaceutical companies

With accelerated digitalisation brought on by the pandemic, there is heightened risk of cyber-attacks, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. Pharmaceutical companies are looking for ways to safeguard patient data, as well as commercially valuable information such as patents and intellectual property. Leveraging new technologies can help pharmaceutical companies protect patient data and minimise their vulnerability to cyber-attacks. This, coupled with solutions that encrypt sensitive data and enable early threat detection, can build confidence within the public around the use, processing and storage of their personal health information.