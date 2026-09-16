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Salesforce outage: Is the service back? Company shares update; 'we're working on...'

The disruption has been reported across several countries, including India, the US, Japan, the UK, France and Germany.

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Updated16 Sep 2026, 06:05 PM IST
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Salesforce, a platform used by major companies around the globe, issued a statement saying that its services are returning to normal after suffering an outage. The breakdown began at 3:50 am Eastern Daylight Time, with several users reporting delays, errors and difficulty accessing some of the company's services.

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"A fleetwide rollout is in progress, and customers are starting to see their service return to normal. In parallel, we're working on a code-level permanent fix.

We'll provide an update in 30 minutes or sooner if additional information becomes available."

The disruption has been reported across several countries, including India, the US, Japan, the UK, France and Germany.

What caused the Salesforce outage?

Salesforce initially said the problem was linked to its internal login system, which was affecting the availability of server resources.

The company said on its status page that the issue was caused by "requests stalling while waiting on a response from an internal login service, which is using up available server resources."

Also Read | Telegram down? Users in India, Singapore report outage and disruptions

Salesforce later added, “Customers continue to experience severe delays, intermittent errors, and inability to access some services. This also affects support case creation.”

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Salesforce outage coincides with Dreamforce

The Salesforce outage happened as the company hosted Dreamforce, its flagship annual technology conference in San Francisco. The event was first held in 2003 and has since become a key platform for Salesforce's business and marketing activities, Barron's reported.

Salesforce shares edge lower

Salesforce shares slipped 0.3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were mixed, with contracts linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showing modest gains.

Also Read | Thousands in Gary, Indiana continue to face power outage days after deadly storm

Salesforce steps up AI push

The disruption comes at a time when Salesforce is expanding its focus on artificial intelligence. The company recently announced a partnership with Anthropic to bring Salesforce customer data and workflows to Anthropic's Claude chatbot through a new plugin designed for sales teams.

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The announcement was made alongside Salesforce's fiscal second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $11.35 billion, marking an 11% increase from the same period a year earlier. It also raised its full-year revenue guidance by $200 million.

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