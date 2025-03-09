Sam Altman’s Other Startup Wants You to Prove You’re Human

World investor and venture capitalist Ben Horowitz said on a recent episode of his podcast with Marc Andreessen that with the loosening of restrictions on crypto companies in the U.S., he anticipates World will become “legal" in the U.S. this year. At present, the company doesn’t scan eyeballs in the U.S. or allow Americans to hold its Worldcoin token, for fear of regulators, Altman has said. When I asked how long it will be until World sets up locations in the U.S. where people can walk in, present their irises and become part of the network, Blania declined to say. But, he adds, the effort is “top of mind" for him.