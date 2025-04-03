Sam Altman sports Indian cricket team jersey in latest Ghibli image; netizens ask, ‘better player than Virat Kohli?’

A massive number of Studio Ghibli-style images recently flooded the internet that spurred a series of reactions from netizens, who could not keep calm after Open AI rolled out ChatGPT's native image generation. The latest Ghibli image going viral on social media is Open AI CEO Sam Altman's anime-style picture in an Indian Cricket Team jersey.

The OpenAI CEO shared his picture on the social media platform X, where on giving the command, ‘Sam Altman as a cricket player in anime style,’ to ChatGPT, the AI-enabled image generation platform created his image in an Indian Cricket team jersey. In the image shared by Altman, he could be seen batting with a fierce look on his face, while his jersey says, ‘INDIA.’

Social media users react Several social media users have reacted to Sam Altman's latest anime avatar, where some of them have compared him to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Turn me into a watermelon, Ghibli style"

One of the users asked, "Are you Indian?"

Another user said, “is he a better player than Virat Kohli?”

“Love how they captured his signature intensity! Giving me major sports anime protagonist vibes - like if Silicon Valley met Haikyune!” added another

“Watchout,@imVkohli, you got competition,” on of the users said.

Another added, "OpenAI looking to sponsor Indian team?"

OpenAI Ghibli image feature OpenAI launched the native image generation feature to all ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users worldwide on March 26. The image generation feature displayed Japan's Studio Ghibli artwork that impressed social media users, who began turning their images into anime-style pictures. However, this feature was rolled out to free users after some delay.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman later announced that OpenAI added certain restrictions over image generation for both paid and free users due to excessive demand that was “melting its GPUs (graphics processing units). "