Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Prison, but ‘Effective Altruism’ Lives On
SummaryProponents of the movement funded the Biden administration’s executive order hindering AI development.
While you were distracted preparing for the frolic and fun of New Year’s weekend, the Justice Department on Dec. 29 mysteriously announced it would no longer pursue campaign-finance charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Too bad. I was looking forward to the March trial and seeing the politicians who accepted the convicted fraudster’s donations squirm like worms.