Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Prison, but ‘Effective Altruism’ Lives On

While you were distracted preparing for the frolic and fun of New Year’s weekend, the Justice Department on Dec. 29 mysteriously announced it would no longer pursue campaign-finance charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Too bad. I was looking forward to the March trial and seeing the politicians who accepted the convicted fraudster’s donations squirm like worms.

What influence was SBF seeking to buy? Beyond trying to stave off crypto regulations, he was shoveling millions to the effective-altruism movement, which continues to infiltrate governments more than most people realize. With SBF facing a long term in the big house, has effective altruism landed on the ash heap of history? Sadly, not yet. Did you know proponents of the movement basically wrote the Biden administration’s recent executive order on artificial intelligence?

What drives these folks? Humans have an almost infinite capacity for self-inflicted dread, distress and dismay. We simply must have something to worry about: global cooling, global warming, a zombie apocalypse, eternal damnation. The end is always near. We are Chicken Littles running around with our heads cut off.

Effective altruists thrive off such fear-mongering. Their roots are in the rationalism movement, whose followers say actions should be based on truth, not on beliefs or emotion. That sounds fine in principle, but effective altruists take this a step further. They try to apply a probability number to everything. In his book “Going Infinite," Michael Lewis explained that SBF applied “expected values" to everything: Should he attend a meeting? Should he continue dating co-conspirator Caroline Ellison? He even calculated he had a 5% chance of becoming president. Sounds more like emotion than truth, like hedging your bets by building an underground apocalypse shelter.

Rather than becoming monks to await the end of time, effective altruists practice “earning to give," meaning they are willing to work within the capitalist system to earn as much as possible so they can give most of their earnings away to solve the future problems that they estimate will have the highest expected values, the largest probability of happening. Mr. Bankman-Fried obviously took the “maximize earnings" thing too far by venturing into fraud. You can imagine him thinking: But it was for a good cause. With the help of his family, an increasing chunk of his giving was to politicians to influence policy.

Effective altruists have also talked themselves into “long termism"—giving money away today to save distressed people 100 years from now. Initiated by William MacAskill and other Oxford philosophers in 2011, some call effective altruism, or EA, a cult. I think it’s more of a system to redistribute wealth from billionaires and newly enlightened workaholics to hyperventilating hustlers. The causes are so far into the future that they can’t have quantifiable results. Expected values rule.

The major flaw is that expected values are swags, wild guesses. Dare I say they’re made up? Some visionaries are good at predicting the future—Warren Buffett comes to mind—but most people aren’t. The most dangerous are those who try to force-fit probabilities into preconceived conclusions. One example is environmental, social and corporate governance investing, which has led to today’s electric-vehicle glut.

The “science" of effective altruism is nothing compared with actual probabilistic models, from gambling odds to sports analytics to word generation from large language models for AI. Though expected values can be almost meaningless, effective altruists use them to try to change the world 10, 20 or 100 years from now. This is why EA was always destined to fail.

Expected values will never work because the world is unpredictable. Life is about change, and surprises drive progress. It’s really hard to put an expected value on something you don’t even know about. Did you see social-media networks, Crispr, Ozempic or generative AI coming before they were announced?

And effective altruism’s “earning to give" is a misnomer. If your activity is productive—doing more with less—then earning is already giving by delighting customers, driving innovation and creating wealth for society. Microsoft did more for society than Bill Gates can ever give away through his philanthropy. A good rule of thumb: If there’s no productivity, there’s no value, expected or otherwise.

So with the prospect of 31-year-old SBF, who shoveled millions of account holders’ money to political spending, facing a potential long prison sentence, is effective altruism dead? Hardly.

Facebook founder Dustin Moskovitz and his wife Cari Tuna, both 39, are keeping effective altruism alive and well-funded via the foundation Open Philanthropy. On Dec. 30, Politico published an exposé on effective altruism’s influence in Washington. The Biden administration’s Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, regulating and even freezing AI progress, was heavily influenced by Open Philanthropy’s funding via over $15 million in grants to Rand Corp. This was in addition to the foundation funding the placement of staffers on several major congressional committees studying AI. That smells.

Politico quotes a former effective altruist, Robin Hanson: “They’re giving pretty abstract arguments about a pretty abstract concern, and they’re ratcheting up the stakes to the max." Expected values made them do it!

If you look under the covers, you’ll see that the fate of economic progress is being determined by money from a bunch of 30-something fear-mongering effective altruists, probably using made-up expected-value calculations to make themselves feel better about their misplaced fear and anxiety over AI wiping out mankind. Is this how the world now works?

